BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,757 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.23. 398,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

