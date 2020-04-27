BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 5,646 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

