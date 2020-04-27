Beazley (LON:BEZ) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 611 ($8.04).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 379.41 ($4.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

