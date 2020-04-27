Belden (NYSE:BDC) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

