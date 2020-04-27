Bird Construction Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$420.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDT shares. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

