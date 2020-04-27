Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and $12.61 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00006929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Binance, Indodax and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004185 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000472 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Indodax, Exrates, Gate.io, Crex24, YoBit, Kucoin, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

