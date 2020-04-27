Bitcoin Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.44 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $42.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.28 or 0.00120357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Korbit and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00560234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CEX.IO, Bitinka, YoBit, OKEx, DSX, Huobi, Graviex, Zebpay, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Koineks, SouthXchange, Upbit, TDAX, C2CX, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, BitMarket, Coinone, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, Ovis, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Crex24, Bitsane, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Binance, Kucoin, Bitlish, Korbit, Bitfinex, Bittrex and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.