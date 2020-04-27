BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 388,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the period.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

