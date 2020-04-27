BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,800.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

