Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $48.43 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

