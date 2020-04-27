Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 435,813 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 0.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.36% of Blackstone Group worth $109,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

