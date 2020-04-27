Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE BRG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a current ratio of 164.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $137.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

