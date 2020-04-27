Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

ZDV opened at C$13.17 on Monday. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a twelve month low of C$10.47 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.61.

