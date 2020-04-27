BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $95.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.31. 1,126,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,554. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

