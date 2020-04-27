BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

CHUY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.15. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 603.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

