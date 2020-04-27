Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZRE opened at C$18.77 on Monday. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 52-week low of C$14.43 and a 52-week high of C$27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.93.

