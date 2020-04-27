Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,797.15.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $32.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,395.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,659. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,376.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

