Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

