Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after buying an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

BXP opened at $90.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

