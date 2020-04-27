Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BMS opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.88. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52 week low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.84 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

In related news, insider Ronald Series acquired 4,000 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,360 ($10,997.11).

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

