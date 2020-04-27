Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.28. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

