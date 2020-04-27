Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley cut their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.