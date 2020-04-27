Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.92% from the stock’s current price.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.98. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 456,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.