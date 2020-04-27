Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by OTR Global

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,169. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

