Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.57.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Brinker International by 776.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 206.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 18,418.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 162.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 115,154 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.