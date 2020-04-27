Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.