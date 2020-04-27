Brokerages Anticipate Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings. Akorn reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akorn.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In other Akorn news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKRX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 174,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,430,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.10. Akorn has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

