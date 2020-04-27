Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

PRA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.51 and a beta of 0.59. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

