Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Sealed Air also posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of SEE opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,995.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

