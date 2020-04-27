Brokerages Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Post ($0.15) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Finjan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Finjan in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Finjan has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.