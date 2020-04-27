Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $70.33

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,825,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

