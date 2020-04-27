Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $486.75

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $725.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

