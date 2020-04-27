Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBU. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE:BBU opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $16,530,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,792,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

