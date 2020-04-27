Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,946 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

