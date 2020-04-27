BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in BRP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BRP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.