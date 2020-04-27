BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.13 ($3.19).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 157 ($2.07) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

BT Group Company Profile

