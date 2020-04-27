BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$25.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

