Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.138 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

CTC stock opened at C$218.99 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$140.00 and a 52 week high of C$231.83. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

