Canadian Utilities (CU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of CU traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.37. The company had a trading volume of 148,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

