Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to $12.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.09% from the company’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.15.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

