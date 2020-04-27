Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $185.28 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $185.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019179 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.02144500 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Bithumb, ABCC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, Coinbe, OKEx, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Indodax and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

