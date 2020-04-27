Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$1.23.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.