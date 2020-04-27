Ccore One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Ccore token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $6,597.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

