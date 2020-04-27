Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.00.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.34 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

