Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.