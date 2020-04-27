Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,614.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.10. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.79.

In other news, Director W. Brent Binions acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at C$877,321.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSH.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.04.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

