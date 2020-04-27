ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.63 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx and Binance. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $861,433.57 and approximately $3.63 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00035774 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00039893 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,714.17 or 0.99704850 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX, Binance, LBank, Coinnest, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.