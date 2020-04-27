Cheniere Energy Partners’ (CQP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CQP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $32.28 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

