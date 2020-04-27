Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

