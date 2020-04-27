CIBC Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $140.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$88.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

